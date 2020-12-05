Delhi

Delhi records over 3,000 new cases with 77 deaths

Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at ISBT Anand Vihar in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: R_V_Moorthy

The Capital witnessed 3,419 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,89,544, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The death toll has reached 9,574 with 77 more fatalities reported in a single day. Of the total cases, 5,53,292 people have recovered and there are now 26,678 active cases.

A total of 81,473 tests were done in the past 24 hours. It is the second day in a row when over 80,000 tests have been conducted. The positivity rate on Saturday was 4.2%, less than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.84%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 18,843 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 65.7% were vacant, as per the bulletin. Around 70.2% of ICU beds with ventilators were occupied by Saturday night and 52.4% of the ICU beds without ventilators were full.

In November, there were days when over 50% of beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full.

There are now 6,045 containment zones in the city.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 11:56:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-records-over-3000-new-cases-with-77-deaths/article33260545.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY