Delhi records over 100 dengue cases in one week

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 20, 2022 00:41 IST

:

The Capital recorded a massive surge in cases of dengue over the past week (till September 17) with 101 people being diagnosed with the viral infection, taking this year’s caseload to 396, according to a civic report issued on Monday. 

Out of the 101 cases, which is also the highest weekly number for this year, 52 cases were recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while 38 were marked ‘untraced after investigation’. 

“The recent surge in cases is not a matter of concern and the situation is very much under control,” said a senior civic official.

Last week, the Capital recorded 51 cases of dengue while the total caseload stood at  295. 

The cases recorded in the period ranging from January 1 to September 17 is the highest since 2017 — when the Capital recorded 1465 cases. 

Out of the total caseload for this year, 185 cases were recorded in areas under the MCD’s jurisdiction while 194 cases have been marked under the untraced category. 

Areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment board have recorded  five and six cases respectively, this year. 

Last year, the city recorded 9,613 dengue cases and 23 deaths, while a massive surge in cases was observed in October and November that saw 1,196 and 6,739 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the MCD has intensified measures to control mosquito breeding, adding that it has carried out a “special drive” to check mosquito breeding in all 12 zones under the civic body.

“MCD also started proceedings of lodging FIRs against PNSC construction site, at IIT Campus Hauz Khas for heavy breeding of mosquitoes found at their site,” the civic body’s statement read. 

This year, the MCD has issued 11,836 challans and conducted 2,43,84,711 house visits.

