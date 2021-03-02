Delhi records ‘moderate’ air quality index

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in ‘moderate’ category on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Surface winds are moderate and forecast to increase and stay high for the next 48 hours. The intermittent lifting of local dust under the prevailing meteorological conditions continues to remain the dominating factor to influence the AQI adversely. Delhi’s AQI is forecast to stay within ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category in the next three days,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The agency said that the day-time high surface wind speed, warmer temperature and elevated boundary layer height have improved the ventilation and dispersion substantially and are influencing the AQI positively.