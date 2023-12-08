Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.4°C; air quality in 'very poor' category

December 08, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The air quality in New Delhi was in the "very poor" category on December 8 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4°C

Also read: Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.6°C; air quality ‘very poor’

Humidity in the city at 8.30 a.m. was 93%. The weather department has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 346 according to data from the government's Sameer application. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.