ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.4°C; air quality in 'very poor' category

December 08, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Humidity in the city at 8.30 a.m. was 93%

PTI

The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 346. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The air quality in New Delhi was in the "very poor" category on December 8 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4°C

Also read: Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.6°C; air quality ‘very poor’

Humidity in the city at 8.30 a.m. was 93%. The weather department has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 346 according to data from the government's Sameer application. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US