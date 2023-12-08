HamberMenu
Delhi records minimum temperature of 9.4°C; air quality in 'very poor' category

Humidity in the city at 8.30 a.m. was 93%

December 08, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 346. File

The Air Quality Index of New Delhi was recorded at 346. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The air quality in New Delhi was in the "very poor" category on December 8 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4°C

Also read: Delhi records minimum temperature of 12.6°C; air quality ‘very poor’

Humidity in the city at 8.30 a.m. was 93%. The weather department has predicted a clear sky during the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was 346 according to data from the government's Sameer application. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

