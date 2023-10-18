Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.3 deg C, AQI in 'moderate' zone

October 18, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - New Delhi

The overall Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and the minimum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, officials said.

The city witnessed poor air quality on Sunday and Monday. It improved slightly afterwards as gusty winds accompanied by rains lashed parts of the national capital on Monday night.

On Wednesday, the overall AQI was recorded at 130, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Metrological Department predicted clear skies over the city during the day with no possibility of rainfall.

It said the relative humidity was recorded at 82 per cent.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe-plus' category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT