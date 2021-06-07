Delhi records lowest daily virus cases since March 15

Positivity rate remains below 1%

The city on Sunday recorded 381 fresh COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

The number of new infections recorded was the lowest since March 15 and the number of deaths was the lowest in nearly two months. The bulletin showed that 76,857 tests were conducted in 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.50%.

The city now has 5,889 active cases, which is down from 6,731 a day before, the bulletin said. The number of people under home isolation dipped to 2,327 from 2,855 on Saturday. The total number of cases reported in the city so far stood at 14,29,244 with the total number of deaths at 24,591.

On Saturday, the city had recorded 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53%. The day before, Delhi had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68%. Delhi had recorded 623 cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday, 576 cases and 103 fatalities on Wednesday, and 487 cases and 45 deaths on Thursday.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The bulletin also said 58,091 beneficiaries had been vaccinated in 24hours, of which, 42,823 got the first dose.