Delhi records hottest day of season, hotter days ahead

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a ‘red alert’ for the Capital due to severe heat wave conditions. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is four degrees above normal for the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD has urged people to avoid heat exposure and keep cool and to take steps to avoid dehydration.

“There is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, elderly, and those with chronic diseases,” the IMD said. The weather department has suggested drinking sufficient water and using ORS or homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk to stay hydrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The temperature in the city has seen a steady climb from Friday’s 42.5 degrees Celsius to 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Sunday’s recorded temperature was also the highest of the season.

Though the station at Safdarjung, whose reading is considered the official marking for Delhi, recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius other parts of the city saw the mercury soaring above 47 degrees Celsius.

Najafgarh recorded a high of 47.8 degrees Celsius while Mungeshpur recorded 47.7 degrees Celsius and Pitampura 47 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies for Monday with heat wave conditions in parts of Delhi, accompanied by strong surface winds at a speed of 25-35 kmph. According to the seven-day forecast, Delhi will receive no respite from the heat wave.

A heat wave is declared in the plains when the maximum temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius and is 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius above normal. A severe heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature recorded is 6.4 degrees Celsius higher than the normal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.