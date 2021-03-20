Delhi records highest no. of fresh COVID cases this year

NEW DELHI

20 March 2021 00:50 IST

Govt. says over 77K tests conducted with positivity rate of 0.93%

The Capital on Friday recorded 716 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of cases this year, according to the Delhi government health bulletin.

Four new deaths

It also stated that 77,352 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.93%. There were four deaths reported in the same period. The total number of active cases in the city now stands at 3,165.

On Thursday, 607 cases were reported — the highest in over two months. The total number of cases now stands at 6,46,348 and deaths at 10,953.

A total of 29,499 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Friday and there were two minor AEFI.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday tweeted: “Taking cognisance of the sudden surge in the COVID cases, all Delhi Govt hospitals will hereby operate vaccination sites in their premises till at least 9pm. Adequate man power will be deployed to ensure the same. I request Delhiites to follow proper protocols and stay safe! [sic]”