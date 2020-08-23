Delhi records highest new COVID-19 cases in over a month

New Delhi

23 August 2020

The positivity rate has dropped from 12.2% to 7.2% compared to July 1.

Delhi witnessed the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Saturday with 1,412 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,60,016, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

The last time the number of new cases was above this was on July 18, when 1,475 new cases were reported.

Also, 14 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,284, according to Saturday's bulletin. Of the total cases, 1,44,138 people have recovered and there are 11,594 active cases.

The number of active cases in the city has been increasing for the past six consecutive days and it has gone up from 10,823 to 11,594 — the highest in over 25 days.

The active cases, which were 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 — below the 10,000 mark in months — on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark.

But the number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 37 consecutive days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – highest so far and since then it has been dropping.

Though Delhi has a capacity to do around 11,000 RT PCR tests in a day, only 6,090 such tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 19,435 tests done in the past 24 hours, 68.6% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT PCR tests.

The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has dropped from 12.2% to 7.2% compared to July 1.

The number of containment zones in the city was 591 as on Saturday.