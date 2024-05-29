ADVERTISEMENT

At 52.3 celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature amid severe heatwave

Updated - May 29, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 04:47 pm IST

The weather department has warned of “heatwave to severe heatwave” in several parts of the country

The Hindu Bureau

People seen during a hot afternoon, as the heatwave is affecting large parts of north India, including New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi’s Mungeshpur touched 52.3 degrees Celsius, highest-ever maximum temperature for national capital, on May 29 according to an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, smashing the previous national record in the desert of Rajasthan by more one degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

Also read | Heatwave in Delhi: L-G directs paid break for labourers, water pitchers at bus stands

The weather department has warned of “heatwave to severe heatwave” in several parts of the country.

The extreme weather conditions are leading to heightened power demands in the city, as well as water scarcity. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark.

Menwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi, said supplies had been halved in many areas to boost flow to “water-deficient areas”.

Explaining the reason behind the rising mercury, IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava told PTI that the city’s outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

“Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds,” he said.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, “In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot.” “When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly,” Palawat added.

Open areas and barren land are contributing to higher temperatures due to increased radiation, said IMD’s Charan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)

