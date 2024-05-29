GIFT a SubscriptionGift
At 52.3 celsius, Delhi records highest-ever temperature amid severe heatwave

The weather department has warned of “heatwave to severe heatwave” in several parts of the country

Updated - May 29, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 04:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People seen during a hot afternoon, as the heatwave is affecting large parts of north India, including New Delhi

People seen during a hot afternoon, as the heatwave is affecting large parts of north India, including New Delhi | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi’s Mungeshpur touched 52.3 degrees Celsius, highest-ever maximum temperature for national capital, on May 29 according to an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, smashing the previous national record in the desert of Rajasthan by more one degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

Also read | Heatwave in Delhi: L-G directs paid break for labourers, water pitchers at bus stands

The weather department has warned of “heatwave to severe heatwave” in several parts of the country.

The extreme weather conditions are leading to heightened power demands in the city, as well as water scarcity. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark.

Menwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi, said supplies had been halved in many areas to boost flow to “water-deficient areas”.

(With inputs from agencies)

