Delhi’s Mungeshpur touched 52.3 degrees Celsius, highest-ever maximum temperature for national capital, on May 29 according to an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, which reported “severe heat-wave conditions”, recorded the temperature in the Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur on Wednesday afternoon, smashing the previous national record in the desert of Rajasthan by more one degree Celsius.

On Tuesday, the weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has warned of “heatwave to severe heatwave” in several parts of the country.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, few parts of West Madhya Pradesh isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and heatwave conditions very likely pic.twitter.com/9N6Hr3z8dZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2024

The extreme weather conditions are leading to heightened power demands in the city, as well as water scarcity. It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark.

Menwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi, said supplies had been halved in many areas to boost flow to “water-deficient areas”.

