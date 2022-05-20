Delhi records highest-ever peak power demand for May

May 20, 2022 20:48 IST

Schools asked to start early, avoid exposure of students to the heat

With the maximum temperature in the Capital rising to 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, the city’s peak power demand at 11.24 p.m. on Thursday night was recorded at 7,070 MW — the highest ever in May.

Discom officials said this is the fourth year in Delhi’s history when the peak power demand has breached the 7,000 MW mark. In 2019, the peak power demand on July 2 had shot up to 7,409 MW — the highest ever so far — the officials said, adding that this year, it is expected to touch 8,200 MW.

Guidelines for schools

The rising mercury has also prompted the Directorate of Education to issue a circular to schools, notifying guidelines to avoid exposure of students to the heat.

Schools in Delhi have been asked to follow the Centre’s guidelines issued on May 11 regarding modifications in school timings and daily routine, according to which school hours can start early at 7 a.m. and get over before noon. It also calls for sports or other outdoor activities that expose students directly to the heat to be conducted early in the morning. School assembly should be conducted in a covered area or in classrooms with reduced timing, it adds.

The forecast for Saturday reads, “partly cloudy sky with dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds during afternoon or evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 40 and 29 degrees Celsius.”