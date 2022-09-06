Delhi records highest dengue cases in August so far

ADVERTISEMENT

The Capital recorded 39 cases of dengue over the past week (till September 3), which is the highest weekly surge this year, taking the caseload to 244, according to a civic report on Monday.

This takes the caseload for August to 75, which is the highest number of cases recorded in a month for this year. The caseload for June and July stood at 32 and 26, respectively.

Untraced category

Out of the 39 cases that were recorded over the past week, 18 were marked under the untraced category while more than half of the cases this season (146 out of 244) have been marked under the category. Last week, the city recorded 16 cases, of which, eight were marked under the untraced after investigation category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the untraced cases, a total of 92 cases were recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi this year, while only five cases have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

Reasons stated

“The reason behind a large number of cases being marked under the untraced after investigation category is because hospitals are not feeding the correct data of patients. Simultaneously, the Delhi government has to ensure that hospitals follow the procedure, but this is not happening either. Most of the cases marked under the untraced category have come from government hospitals, and we have found that there are errors at their end, such as incorrect addresses provided by the hospital,” said a senior MCD official.

However, the MCD, in a statement, agreed that the caseload for August was high and was due to “mandatory reporting by all the hospitals”, adding that the civic body has taken all control measures.

Measures by MCD

“The MCD has taken legal enforcement for prevention of mosquito breeding as per provision under the DMC Act. We have issued 77,538 legal notices and have filed 26,320 prosecutions/challans.

The MCD has imposed administrative charges on 10,438 house/building owners and ₹23,28,700 have been collected as administrative charge,” the civic body said.

The Delhi government did not respond when reached out for comment.

Last year, the caseload for August stood at 72, which was followed by a massive surge in October and November that saw 1,196 and 6,739 cases, respectively.

According to the data provided by the MCD, the city recorded 4,431 dengue cases in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019, 1,072 in 2020 and 9,613 in 2021.