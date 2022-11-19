  1. EPaper
Delhi records coldest morning this season with minimum temperature of 9° C

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the poor category.

November 19, 2022 10:13 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the adjoining areas on a smoggy weather in New Delhi.

A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the adjoining areas on a smoggy weather in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. Moorthy

The national capital on Saturday, November 19, 2022, recorded the coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The air quality in Delhi continues to be in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 am stood at 286.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky throughout the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent, they said.

On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.9 degree Celsius and 9.6 degree Celsius respectively.

