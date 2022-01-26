Delhi records coldest day of the season

NEW DELHI

26 January 2022 00:24 IST

The Capital witnessed the coldest day of the season on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees colder than the normal for the season. The minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

The IMD declared it a “severe” cold day as the minimum temperature was below 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was more than 6.5 notches below normal.

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with strong surface winds for the next two days, the IMD said. It added that there will be a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India during the next four days and there will be a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to persist in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days”, the IMD forecast added.