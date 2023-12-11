Delhi records coldest day of season as mercury dips to 6.5 deg C

December 11, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhiites woke up to the coldest morning of the season on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 6.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The national capital has been seeing below-than-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius while on Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for the period between December 12 and December 17 indicates that the minimum temperatures will oscillate between 6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) read 318 at 10:05 a.m.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".