HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi records coldest day of season as mercury dips to 6.5 deg C

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius

December 11, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A pedestrian during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

A pedestrian during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhiites woke up to the coldest morning of the season on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 6.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The national capital has been seeing below-than-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. On Saturday, the city recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius while on Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for the period between December 12 and December 17 indicates that the minimum temperatures will oscillate between 6 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) read 318 at 10:05 a.m. 

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.