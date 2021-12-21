Delhi records 91 fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity stands at 0.20%

New Delhi

21 December 2021 01:18 IST

No death caused by virus; 531 active cases remain in Capital

Ninety-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 14,42,288, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Monday.

A total of 46,193 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.20%, which is also the highest in more than five months.

On Monday, there was no COVID-19-related death in 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,101. Of the total cases, 14,16,656 people have recovered and there are 531 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Both new cases and positivity have been showing an increase for almost a week and on Sunday, the new cases were the highest in close to six months.

After a peak in November last year, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell through December, January and most part of February.

On February 24, the number of new cases hit 200 and then increased rapidly.

From mid-April people started finding it difficult to find beds in hospitals and the TPR peaked to 36.2% on April 22 and since then, it has stayed below it.

The highest number of daily new cases in Delhi till now was reported on April 20 this year, when 28,325 cases were reported

Doctors continue strike

More than 5,000 resident doctors of different city hospitals boycotted work for the fourth day on Monday, except for COVID-19 duty, as the protest against the delay in PG-NEET counselling, said the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association.

The doctors also protested outside the Union Health Ministry, raising slogans and enacting street plays.

The boycott which began earlier this month was called off last week after the doctors were assured that the counselling schedule will be released in a week. However, as it didn’t happen, the doctors resumed the strike on Friday.