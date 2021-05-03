Delhi records 407 deaths and 20,394 new virus cases

NEW DELHI

03 May 2021 00:50 IST

49,633 get vaccinated; no. of active cases stand at 92,290

The Capital on Sunday recorded 407 deaths and 20,394 COVID-19 cases, along with 24,444 recoveries. A health bulletin released by the Delhi government stated that 71,997 tests were conducted and a positivity rate of 28.33% was recorded.

Currently, there are 92,290 active cases in the city, out of which 50,742 people are under home isolation. The cumulative figures now stand at 11,94,946 cases with 16,966 deaths and 10,85,690 recoveries.

As many as 49,633 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, out of which 28,775 received their first dose. The bulletin added that 33,02,559 beneficiaries had been vaccinated so far with 7,10,672 having received both doses.

Advertising

Advertising

L-G takes stock

Taking stock of the situation, the Lieutenant-Governor sought further advice from departments and agencies concerned regarding the availability of medicines, beds, medical oxygen and augmentation of capacities at crematoriums and graveyards, with the aim of addressing the ongoing problems being faced by people.

A statement from his office said that he has asked for the submission of a “quantifiable action plan” with “monitorable timeline” in this regard.

The L-G has also suggested the possibility of re-employing recently retired doctors and other paramedical staffers, wherever required to address shortages, the statement added.