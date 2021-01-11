Delhi records 399 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

NEW DELHI

11 January 2021 01:19 IST

There are currently 3,468 active cases

The Capital on Sunday recorded 399 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.51%, a government health bulletin stated. The number of deaths during the last 24 hours was 12 and 602 people recovered from the virus.

The health bulletin said that 77,600 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 45,116 were RT-PCR tests and 32,484 were rapid antigen tests.

The cumulative number of cases in Delhi now stands at 6,30,200, with a positivity rate of 6.71% and the total number of deaths at 10,678. There are currently 3,468 active cases in the city.

At the Delhi airport, where all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom are being screened before they begin a seven-day institutional quarantine and seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative on arrival, 166 passengers were screened. Gauri Agarwal of Genestrings Labs, which is conducting the tests at the airport, said that 161 passengers, two infants and six crew arrived at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday and all tested negative. There is one more flight scheduled to land from the U.K. late on Sunday.