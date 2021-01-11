Delhi records 399 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

The Capital on Sunday recorded 399 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.51%, a government health bulletin stated. The number of deaths during the last 24 hours was 12 and 602 people recovered from the virus.
The health bulletin said that 77,600 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 45,116 were RT-PCR tests and 32,484 were rapid antigen tests.
The cumulative number of cases in Delhi now stands at 6,30,200, with a positivity rate of 6.71% and the total number of deaths at 10,678. There are currently 3,468 active cases in the city.
At the Delhi airport, where all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom are being screened before they begin a seven-day institutional quarantine and seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative on arrival, 166 passengers were screened. Gauri Agarwal of Genestrings Labs, which is conducting the tests at the airport, said that 161 passengers, two infants and six crew arrived at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday and all tested negative. There is one more flight scheduled to land from the U.K. late on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath