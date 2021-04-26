Delhi records 350 deaths, 22,933 cases

The Capital recorded 350 deaths and 22,933 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 21,071 recoveries.

A government health bulletin stated that 75,912 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 30.21%.

There are 94,592 active cases in the city . Currently, 52,296 people are under home isolation. The COVID-19 patient management system shows that out of the 20, 333 hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, 18,754 are occupied. The Delhi Corona App shows that out of the 1,572 available COVID-19 ICU beds with ventilator, two are vacant. Of the 3,102 ICU beds without ventilator, 11 are vacant. There are 27,366 containment zones in the city.

The COVID-19 tally in the Capital since the pandemic began now stands at 10,27,715 positive cases and 14,248 deaths with 9,18,875 recoveries.

The number of deaths has been over 300 for four days in a row.

The bulletin said that 69,677 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday.