Delhi records 3,037 new virus cases

New Delhi

02 October 2020 00:40 IST

No. of containment zones in Delhi on Thursday jumped to 2,615

As many as 3,037 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,82,752, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 40 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,401. Of the total cases, 2,50,613 people have recovered and there are 26,738 active cases at present.

Out of the total 15,843 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 61.2% were vacant, government data stated on Thursday. However, 61.06% of ICU beds with ventilators are occupied and 69.85% such beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate was 5.4% – the lowest in a month. The overall positivity rate till now is 9.02%. The number of containment zones on Thursday jumped to 2,615.

The number of people admitted in hospitals and the number of active cases decreased for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Sero survey

“In the first two surveys, Delhi was divided into 11 districts. Howevert, in the third survey, we divided Delhi into 280, ward-wise, and did the survey, so the geographical spread was more,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said when asked as to why the result of the third sero survey (25.1%) was less than the second sero survey (29.1%).

He also said that the next survey will start in about 10-15 days and it will also be done ward-wise.