ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi records 2nd best air quality in six years 

October 01, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi-NCR recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 167 from January 1 to September 30, its second best during the corresponding period in the past six years.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas said on Saturday that the average daily air quality index stood at 184 in 2022, 180 in 2021, 188 in 2019 and 193 in 2018, respectively.

It said favourable meteorological conditions and continuous actions by various stakeholder agencies to abate air pollution helped improve air quality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US