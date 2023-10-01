HamberMenu
Delhi records 2nd best air quality in six years 

October 01, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi-NCR recorded a daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 167 from January 1 to September 30, its second best during the corresponding period in the past six years.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas said on Saturday that the average daily air quality index stood at 184 in 2022, 180 in 2021, 188 in 2019 and 193 in 2018, respectively.

It said favourable meteorological conditions and continuous actions by various stakeholder agencies to abate air pollution helped improve air quality.

