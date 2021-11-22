Delhi records 29 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

NEW DELHI

The Capital recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Sunday.

It said that 49,139 tests had been conducted with a positivity rate of 0.06%. With the new cases, the caseload has risen to 14,40,666. The death toll stands at 25,095.

There are 309 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of whom 133 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 124.

The Capital reported 32 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 30 on Friday.

A total of 1,01,782 people have been vaccinated in the past 24 hours, of whom, 36,750 have received their first dose. Under the vaccination drive, 2,18,21,215 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, out of which 82,83,940 have received both doses.