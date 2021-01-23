Delhi

Delhi records 266 fresh cases, 7 deaths

The city witnessed 266 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,33,542, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, seven more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,789. A total of 71,850 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 6,20,693 people have recovered and there are 2,060 active cases.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.37% on Friday and the overall positivity till now is 6.20%, as per the bulletin.

Availability of beds

Out of the total 9,068 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 8,125 were vacant.

There were only 825 people under home isolation and 943 in hospitals.

The Case Fatality Rate till now is 1.7%. Also, there were 1,836 containment zones in the city as of Friday.

