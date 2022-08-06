Delhi

Delhi records 2,419 new COVID cases, highest in 6 months

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 COVID cases. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA
PTI New Delhi August 06, 2022 01:30 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 22:31 IST

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,419 COVID cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 12.95%, while two more people died due to the disease, according to health department data.

It was the third consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 cases crossed the 2,000-mark.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 COVID cases, with a positivity rate of 11.84%, while four more people died due to the disease.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also, this was the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate breached the 10% mark.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fresh cases came out of 18,685 COVID tests conducted in the City on Thursday.

With the fresh infections on Friday, the COVID-19 case tally in the national capital rose to 19,64,793, while the death toll reached 26,327.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Delhi
Coronavirus
Read more...