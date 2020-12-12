Delhi records 2,385 new COVID-19 cases

There are 18,676 active cases in city at present and 6,501 containment zones

Delhi witnessed 2,385 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,03,535, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, 60 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,934.

Of the total cases, 5,74,925 people have recovered and there are 18,676 active cases.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 3.33% on Friday, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.53%, as per the bulletin.

Out of the total 18,853 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 73.7% were vacant, as per the bulletin.

There were 6,501 containment zones in the city as on Friday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that positivity is less than 5% for the past 10 days.

“November 7 was the peak of the third wave in Delhi. The positivity rate was 15.26% on that day, which has been on the perpetual decline ever since. For the past 10 days, the positivity rate has been below 5%. I can say that the third wave is on the wane,” Mr. Jain said.

70,000 tests daily

He also said that more than 70,000 tests however are still being carried out on a daily basis. He said that the situation was under control and requested people to wear masks, follow social distancing.

When asked about a delay in reports of RT-PCR tests, he said, “I agree that there has been a delay, but that is being looked into. We followed the Central government’s orders to double the testing, which led to the delay. However, now, there is a betterment in the turnaround time.”