Delhi records 185 new virus cases, 9 deaths

62,307 tests conducted in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 185 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with nine deaths and 315 recoveries in 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Since January 15, this was the second time that the number of daily new cases has dipped below 200.On January 17, the city had recorded its lowest number of cases in nine months at 161.

The total number of cases now stands at 6,33,924, with 6,21.375 recoveries. The death toll has climbed to 10,808. The case fatality is 1.70%.

The health bulletin added that 62,307 tests were conducted during the same period with a positivity rate of 0.30%. Of the total tests conducted, 36,965 were RT-PCR and 25,342 were rapid antigen tests. The number of active cases was 1,741, with 748 patients under home isolation on Sunday.