Delhi records 1,796 COVID-19 cases, no death

The Capital reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in seven months, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Friday.

This is a 36.7% increase from 1,313 fresh cases recorded on Thursday. The test positive rate also went up to 2.44% from 1.73% a day before. The total number of cases stands at 14,48,211.

There was no COVID-19-related death in the last 24 hours and the total number of fatalities was 25,107.

Of the total cases, 14,18,694 people have recovered and there are 4,410 active cases.

About 97.4% of the total 8,943 hospital beds are vacant as of Friday.