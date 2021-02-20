Delhi records 158 new virus cases, one death

Delhi recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with one death and 157 recoveries, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government. The bulletin added that 60,836 tests were conducted during a 24-hour period, with a positivity rate of 0.26%.
Currently, there are 1,053 active cases in Delhi, out of which 430 are under home isolation. The addition to the total tally on Friday now takes the number of cases to 6,37,603, with 10,897 deaths and 6,25,653 recoveries.
Vaccination data
The government also said that on Friday, 24,321 persons were vaccinated out of which 22,531 were administered the first dose and 1,790 the second dose. It was also shared that 10 persons who were vaccinated reported minor Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).
The Delhi government also announced that healthcare personnel working in government facilities need not attend office on the day he/she is vaccinated.
