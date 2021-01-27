Delhi

Delhi records 157 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,34,229, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, seven more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,820.

A total of 64,973 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,21,783 people have recovered and there are 1,626 active cases. The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.24% on Tuesday and the overall positivity till now was 6.06%, the health bulletin stated.

Out of the total 8,949 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 91.6% beds were vacant.

There were only 703 people under home isolation and 746 in hospitals.

The Case Fatality Rate till now was 1.71%. Also, there were 1,653 containment zones in the city as of Tuesday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 3:16:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-records-157-new-covid-cases-7-deaths/article33670800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY