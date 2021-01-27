Delhi records 157 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,34,229, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.
Also, seven more deaths have been reported in 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,820.
A total of 64,973 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,21,783 people have recovered and there are 1,626 active cases. The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.24% on Tuesday and the overall positivity till now was 6.06%, the health bulletin stated.
Out of the total 8,949 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 91.6% beds were vacant.
There were only 703 people under home isolation and 746 in hospitals.
The Case Fatality Rate till now was 1.71%. Also, there were 1,653 containment zones in the city as of Tuesday.
