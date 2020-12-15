Delhi records 1,376 new virus cases, 60 deaths

New Delhi

15 December 2020 00:14 IST

There are 15,247 active cases in the city

With lesser number of tests being done, the city witnessed 1,376 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,08,830, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

A total of 36,176 tests were done in the past 24 hours. A drop in the number of tests is observed on bulletins on Mondays, as it reflects tests done on Sunday. Also, 60 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,074. Of the total cases, 5,83,509 people have recovered and there are 15,247 active cases.

The number of containment zones stood at 6,433 as on Monday.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.15% on Monday, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.36%, as per the bulletin.

Vacant beds

Out of the total 18,807 beds available for COVID-19 treatment, 14,561 were vacant, as per the bulletin. About 4,246 people were admitted in hospitals and 9,274 patients were under home isolation.

As per the bulletin, the death rate in the past 10 days was 2.54%.