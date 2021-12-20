Delhi records 107 new cases, highest in over five months

20 December 2021 01:19 IST

Number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 540

A total of 107 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours — the highest in close to six months — taking the total number of cases to 14,42,197, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Sunday.

On June 25, the city had recorded 115 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 61,905 tests were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.17%, which is also the highest in more than five months, the bulletin said.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,101.

Of the total cases, 14,16,556 people have recovered and there are 540 active cases.

Doctors continue strike

More than 5,000 resident doctors of the Central Government-run Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Medical College and the Delhi Government-run LNJP Hospital and GTB Hospital boycotted work for the third day on Sunday, except for COVID-19 duty, as a protest against the delay in PG NEET counselling, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said.

“About 5,000 resident doctors boycotted all routine and emergency work, except for COVID-19 duties. The counselling for PG admission is still stuck,” Dr. Manish, president of FORDA, said.

The boycott that began earlier this month was called off last week after the doctors were given assurances that the counselling schedule would be released in a week. “But it didn’t happen and we were forced to resume the strike,” he said.