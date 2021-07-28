Delhi receives4 lakh doses of Covishield

Stock to last for 3 days; Delhi sees 77 new cases

After nearly two weeks of vaccine shortage, the city received around 4 lakh doses of Covishield, as per Delhi government data. The vaccine stock on Tuesday morning would last for three days, it said.

Earlier this month, the Health Minister had said 500 vaccination centres were shut due to the shortage. On Tuesday morning, the city had only 4,39,870 doses of Covishield vaccine and 2,04,360 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 97,41,588 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city.

The city reported 77 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,026, the government bulletin stated on Tuesday. There were two deaths reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,046.