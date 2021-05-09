Delhi

Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha. File photo   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi received just 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on May 9.

Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76% of the quantity directed by the SC.

On May 8, only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, the city government said.

The Delhi government supplied 15.50 MT of oxygen to these hospitals, according to official data.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2021 4:55:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhi-received-499-mt-oxygen-on-may-8-against-700-mt-ordered-by-sc-raghav-chadha/article34520178.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY