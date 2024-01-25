Delhi reads silently

January 25, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST

On any winter Sunday, the city’s public gardens are usually filled with children tossing frisbees in the air or playing cricket, young parents out for a stroll or spending quality time with their kids playing games , older women knitting or peeling oranges, families enjoying picnics, lovers walking arms in arms.

This winter, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) park in Dwarka’s sector 12, has been witnessing a different crowd - a community of silent readers.

Around 11, as the sun rays make their way through a veil of winter fog that loosely floats on the city, a good number of people enter with a book in their hand. In a matter of minutes, the park’s neatly manicured ground turns into a patchwork of bedsheets and mats on which rest the readers, some sitting, some lying down, with half open or closed books.

While a few bring along friends, the majority turn up alone to read silently in the company of a scattered group of strangers.

Inspired by Bengaluru’s Cubbon Reads started by Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu, a bunch of educators and researchers came together one balmy Sunday afternoon in October to co-curate Dwarka Reads. Akanksha Golcha, one of the three co-curators of Dwarka Reads, says the newest chapter of “the reads” movement in the Capital was born out of a simple conversation between her and her neighbour about the need to have a community reading space in different parts of the city.

Delhi saw the birth of Lodhi Reads last summer followed by Deer Park Reads, both in south Delhi. “We decided to start one that is accessible to the readers of another area and chose the DDA park close to a Metro station for better connectivity,” says Akanksha.

The common thread that connects all the chapters of “the reads” movement is one simple rule - people who come are not expected to exchange pleasantries, introduce themselves or discuss books. All they are required to do is to carry a book to the park, and read in silence amidst fellow readers.

As someone who really values community experiences, finding a space where a community sits together to quietly read, has been a blessing, says Yashna , a therapist working in mental health and disability. “I like the experience of reading silently together - reading is one of the few democratic spaces that exist today and I hope we are joined by many more seeking something similar,” she adds. .

Urban challenges

While some readers assemble to expand democratic spaces, those like Mahima Kohli explore the the challenge of curating a reading circle to bring a sense of purpose and fulfilment to their weekends. A Superintendent of Central GST, Mahima started curating the reading circle in the green lawns of south Delhi’s Deer Park in June, 2023. The dense forest-like park, that has grown around the sprawling Pilkhan tree, and is home to a variety of deer, now sees people walk in every Saturday with mats, snacks and a book.

Mahima says, her intent is to foster a community of like-minded people, and is happy that readers are showing up diligently every week, with unspoken joy in meeting other readers. But she finds the movement’s dependence on social media reach a tad taxing. “The hyper dependence on social media outreach makes it hectic; creating content every day for the chapter’s Instagram page, alongside my day job, is an arduous task,” she says.

Deer Park Reads also faces the trouble of zeroing in on an unanimous time and day for all readers. “Though friendly, we are in direct competition with the more established Lodhi Reads that regularly meets on Sundays,” says Akanksha. “Also, many Delhi residents residing in other parts of the city are not aware about the beautiful Deer Park; it is another hurdle we’re trying to cross,” she adds.

Dwarka Reads and Deer Park Reads are picking up slowly and still a work in progress but the first chapter , Lodhi Reads, is now a well established reading circle. For the past seven months, readers have been assembling near the lawn in front of the Bada Gumbad every Sunday to quietly read by themselves.

For curators Rittika Chawla and Nabiha Tasnim, who were influenced by Cubbon Reads in Bengaluru, curating the circle isan attempt to get people back to the reading habit and foster a community that enjoys reading. “When we started, mostly women from across Delhi-NCR joined; We think the community has helped women feel safe and enjoy their leisure time in a public space,” they say.

Lodhi Reads is drawing more participants in these winter months. Spreading her blue and yellow chequered mat, Ishita Kaur says the community of silent readers has given her a sense of belonging after migrating to the NCR region from Chandigarh. “I travel for an hour from Gurgaon to be just by myself while sitting amidst fellow readers. With my demanding corporate job, reading took a back seat and I am happy that I am able to revive the habit here,” says the 27-year-old.

In the different chapters of Delhi’s “the reads” movement , the basic idea remains the same: to create a safe and conducive environment and easy accessibility to readers. The most important factor that decides a location is ample greenery with shade and free access to the public.

The past year has seen the emergence of similar chapters in Dehradun, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. In every place, the readers are free to read any language and genre.

Angphu Sherpa, who visits the Lodhi Reads every Sunday, says reading in a place that is close to Nature has improved his mental health immensely. “I feel a lot calmer after I go back from the reading session.”