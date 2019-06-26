Delhi ranks fifth in NITI Aayog health index

Delhi dropped two places to fifth spot in the ranking for performance of seven Union Territories in the health sector, according to the second edition of the Health Index released by government think tank NITI Aayog on Tuesday.

The report ‘Healthy States, Progressive India: Report on Rank of States and UTs’ has ranked States in three categories — larger States, smaller States and Union Territories “to ensure comparison among similar entities”.

As per the ranking released, Chandigarh, which was at the second spot in the firsst edition of the index, topped the list this year with a score of 63.62. Chandigarh was followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli at number 2 position with a score of 56.31.

Interestingly, Dadra and Nagar Haveli was the worst performer last time with a score of 38.64.

Lakshadweep, which topped the list last time, slipped to the third position, followed by Puducherry, Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar and Daman and Diu.