Delhi rains cause waterlogging and traffic chaos in city

Published - July 15, 2024 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported at Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg

A man pushes his two-wheeler through the waterlogged road amid torrential rains, at Timarpur, in New Delhi on July 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi commuters faced a harrowing time on July 15 morning as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported at Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take diversions from Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad flyover.

Also Read | Amit Shah calls up CMs of Assam, U.P., Gujarat on flood and rain situation; assures Central assistance

Commuters were asked to avoid the affected stretch which is under construction.

"Traffic is affected in both the carriageways of New Rohtak road due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat near Gali No 10," the Delhi traffic police said in a post on X.

Commuters took to X to share their traffic woes.

Several X users said they faced heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and near the Jhandewalan Metro Station, making it difficult for them to reach their destination.

