Delhi PWD starts relocating potted plants; roads to be redesigned

September 13, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Many plants being shifted to nurseries, govt. offices; those around G-20 Summit venue will remain

Alisha Dutta

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspecting beautification works at a road in Saket on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Following the Delhi government’s decision to maintain and expand the redevelopment that the New Delhi district underwent for the G-20 Summit, the Public Works Department (PWD) has started relocating many potted plants adorning various stretches of the city.

Meanwhile, PWD Minister Atishi on Tuesday asked officials to spruce up roads and footpaths across the city on the lines of the areas that were beautified for the summit.

A senior PWD official said that of the over 55,000 plants put up across the city, those needing moderate-to-high maintenance are being shifted to nurseries and Delhi government offices, while the ones around the summit venue in Pragati Maidan will remain and enhance the beauty of the area.

The decision comes a day after Ms. Atishi and Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters that the Aam Aadmi Party government will work to keep up the beautification work and take it to other parts of the city.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, too, plans to maintain the artwork — fountains, sculptures, and planters — it installed for the summit. An official said the civic agency has engaged officials from the horticulture department to look into the maintenance of plants.

Improving roads

During an inspection of the work under way in Saket, Ms. Atishi directed PWD officials to redevelop roads and footpaths, inscribe road markings, beautify central verges, as well as improve the management of streetlights.

(With inputs from Satvika Mahajan)

