Delhi PWD Minister takes stock of major flyover projects

Atishi has directed officials to set monthly targets on all ongoing flyover projects

April 29, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Atishi said that the Public Works Department is working round the clock to ensure the completion of these projects within the stipulated timelines.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Friday reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects to decongest the city roads.

The projects include the upcoming Sarai Kale Khan T-junction flyover; the doubling and expansion of the flyover from Punjabi Bagh to Raja Garden; a six-lane flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border; a double-decker flyover at the Ghonda-Brijpuri junction; and the Mukarba Chowk underpass, among others.

Ms. Atishi said the PWD is working round the clock to ensure the completion of these projects within the stipulated timelines, as they are extremely important for easing traffic. She has directed officials to set monthly targets for all ongoing flyover projects and submit a progress report on each of them.

