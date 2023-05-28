Delhi PWD Minister Atishi takes stock of monsoon preparations

May 28, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Saturday visited the centralised monsoon control room to assess preparations for the monsoon season.

The control room has been set up as part of the Delhi government’s monsoon preparedness plan. It will monitor waterlogging and flooding issues through CCTV cameras and complaints from residents.

During her visit, Ms. Atishi instructed officials to submit a report on the areas in the city where waterlogging was reported on Saturday and the subsequent measures taken.

After assessing their actions, she said, “The control room is playing a significant role in resolving the waterlogging problems. Through this room, the department will be able to identify the waterlogged areas and take immediate action.”

The PWD control room will keep a 24x7 watch on critically waterlogged areas through CCTV cameras. Additionally, the PWD has released a WhatsApp number (8130188222) and toll-free numbers (011-23490323, 1800110093) for people to register their complaints.

On calling or messaging the control room about waterlogging, a control room operator will immediately record the complaint online. The complaint will be forwarded to the respective area engineer, who will send a team to the affected location to take action. A report on the action taken will be then sent back to the control room.

The PWD intends to resolve and address the complaints within a few hours of receiving them.

Meanwhile, rain and gusty winds lashed the city in the morning, keeping temperatures significantly lower than the average for this time of summer and bringing relief from the heat wave conditions.

However, uprooted trees and waterlogging led to traffic snarls in several parts, including the Vasant Vihar-Delhi airport road stretch, Kanshiram Takkar Marg and Mahipalpur highway underpass.

Power supply in some areas was also disrupted as electricity lines and poles were damaged, officials said.