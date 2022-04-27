Delhi, Punjab ink deal to ‘learn and share’

Agreement a ploy to administer Punjab through remote control from Capital, say Opposition parties

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann addressing a press conference in the Capital on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday signed a Knowledge Sharing Agreement (KSA) between their governments aimed at enabling each entity to “cooperate for public welfare”.

The KSA, according to the government, empowers the two governments to send and receive officials, Ministers and other personnel to “learn and share” their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare.

According to the BJP and the Congress, however, the agreement was a ploy to enable Mr. Kejriwal to “remote control” the administration of Punjab from the Capital.

New experiment

“We have inked a Knowledge Sharing Agreement with the Punjab government, marking a new experiment in India’s history. We’ve resolved to learn from each other’s good deeds and practices in order to improve the lives of the people of Delhi and Punjab,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country; the two governments will collaborate for the benefit of the people. We shall learn and pass on our good actions to one another. Cooperation and collaboration is the only way how Delhi and Punjab can progress and drive the country to success,” he added.

Mr. Mann said Punjab would benefit from and replicate Delhi’s “revolutionary endeavours” while Delhi, too, would learn from the Punjab government’s policies.

“We will make the best use of each other’s knowledge; we will make Punjab Hasta-Khelta-Rangla Punjab again,” said Mr. Mann.

Both the BJP and the Congress have attacked the Delhi government, accusing Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann of seeking to bypass existing administrative norms. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Mr. Mann was merely “parroting a readymade script” which would lead Punjab to ruin.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri termed the agreement “a lie agreement” between two Chief Ministers.

“In the name of knowledge sharing, Arvind Kejriwal wants to rule Punjab as well while he is unable to take care of Delhi. Kejriwal should stop this spectacle and focus on the problems of Delhi,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“In the past, Kejriwal had called a meeting of the electricity officers of Punjab, which was opposed. Now in the name of this agreement, Kejriwal will call all the Ministers and officials of the Punjab government to Delhi and run the Punjab government,” Mr. Bidhuri added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to Mr. Mann demanding a solution to the issue of stubble burning.

“Every year Delhi faces acute pollution from October to December and for the last seven years Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been telling us that this is caused due to parali burning in Punjab,” Mr. Kapoor said.

“Now when both Delhi and Punjab have Aam Aadmi Party governments, the people of Delhi expect that Punjab will ban stubble burning and give relief to Delhi,” he added.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said, “The KSA is a devious way to collect funds from Punjab to beef up the AAP coffers.”