Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat on email, searches on

February 02, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Public School in RK Puram received a bomb threat on email following which the premises were immediately vacated and a search operation launched, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that they are searching the entire school premises and a bomb squad and dog squad were immediately rushed to the spot.

According to sources, the school received an email about two bombs on the premises at about 9 a.m. after which the administration immediately informed the police about the matter.

The police evacuated the school and launched a search operation.

Police are tracking the IP address of the email.

In September last year, the Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12, 2023 via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

