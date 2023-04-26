ADVERTISEMENT

School in Delhi receives bomb threat, search underway

April 26, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Public School in Mathura Road was evacuated after the school administration received bomb threat via email

PTI

Delhi Police’s Bomb Detection Team arrives at the premises of Delhi Public School at Mathura Road after the school authorities received a bomb threat through email, in New Delhi, on April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received bomb threat via email on April 26, officials said.

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, they said.

The search is underway and further details are awaited.

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice — in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

