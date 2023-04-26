School in Delhi receives bomb threat, search underway

April 26, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - New Delhi

A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received bomb threat via email on April 26, officials said.

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, they said.

The search is underway and further details are awaited.

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice — in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.