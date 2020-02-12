Delhi proved Kejriwal not a terrorist, says Sanjay Singh

Referring to BJP leaders calling AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist” during the election campaigning, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said: “Your son Arvind Kejriwal was called a terrorist. Mr. Kejriwal had said on [February] 11 our two crore-strong family will say that their son Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a strong nationalist.”

Alluding to the BJP, Mr. Singh, also the Delhi Assembly elections incharge, said: “they had termed the election as a Hindustan-Pakistan match and now Hindustan has won”. He added: “They had said it was a Hindustan-Pakistan match. Hindustan has won, Hindustan has won, Hindustan has won.”

Later in the day while addressing the media, Mr. Singh termed AAP’s “big win” a victory of “love”. “It is a win for the two crore people of Delhi... personal attacks on Mr. Kejriwal cost other parties dearly. The BJP used money, power and liquor, but the two crore people of Delhi has given them a fitting answer,” said Mr. Singh.

Senior party leader Manish Sisodia after defeating his BJP rival from Patparganj seat tweeted: “Being in government and providing quality education is real patriotism.” He told reporters: “I am happy to have won the Patparganj seat again. The BJP indulged in politics of hate. But I thank the people of Patparganj. Today, Delhi’s people have chosen a government that works for them. They have explained the true meaning of nationalism through their mandate.”

He also thanked the people of Delhi on Twitter.

Addressing volunteers, party leader Raghav Chadha said “on a Tuesday, Bajrangbali has taught the BJP a lesson”.

(With PTI inputs)