Delhi private schools told to charge tuition fee on monthly basis

Private schools in Delhi will be allowed to charge only tuition fee and that too on a monthly basis till the time the COVID-19 lockdown ends and schools reopen, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. The schools will not be allowed to increase fees, or charge parents an annual fee or transportation fee.

“Trusts run private schools and they are not run for profit. We are receiving complaints that private schools have hiked their fees and those students who fail to pay the charges are being dropped from online classes. I would request the private schools to not stoop down to this level,” said Mr. Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister.

He said that the schools will not be allowed to charge fees on a three-month basis. “They will charge only tuition fee for one month... fees under other heads like transportation will not be charged,” he added.

Salaries of staff

Mr. Sisodia said that online education must be provided to all students. “Even if parents are unable to pay the fee, students will not be cut from the classes,” he added. The Minister added that the schools will have to pay salaries to all teaching and non-teaching staff regardless of whether they are contractual or non-contractual. “Any shortfall in revenue to pay salaries will be met by parents’ associations,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Strict action under the Delhi Disaster Management Act and the Delhi School Education Act will be taken against any school that violate the order, the Minister added.

The country is under a lockdown since March 25 due to COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3. Schools were closed and exams postponed at least two weeks before the lockdown was announced, online classes are being conducted by private schools as well as Delhi government-run schools.

Several parents have been approaching the government with requests for fee waivers during the lockdown period.

FICCI Arise, a collegium of stakeholders who represent different facets of school education, said the latest move will put private schools in jeopardy and that the government needs to come up with some measures to save the institutions.