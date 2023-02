Delhi Prisons Department seeks death for Red Fort convict

February 21, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

: The Delhi Prisons Department has written to a city court seeking a death warrant against a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Arif convicted in the 2000 Red Fort attack case, sources said on Monday. The apex court had upheld his capital punishment in 2011. A senior jail officer said that as Arif has exhausted all his appeals, the jail authorities have approached a sessions court, as per procedure, seeking the warrant. The case is listed for February 27. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / prison / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

